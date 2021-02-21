The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 969,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,976 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.