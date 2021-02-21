The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.