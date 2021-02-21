The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley raised The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

