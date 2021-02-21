The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $30.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:MOS opened at $29.08 on Friday. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

