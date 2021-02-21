The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $2,971,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $56.32 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of -433.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,174,197 shares of company stock worth $54,716,821 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

