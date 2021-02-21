The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to “Buy”

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CMBM stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 159.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

