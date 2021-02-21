The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€82.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler AG (DAI.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.93. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €67.60 ($79.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €60.20 and its 200 day moving average is €51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

