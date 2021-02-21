The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $180.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Shares of APPN opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.65 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 25,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $3,423,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,121.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

