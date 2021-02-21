The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €11.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.34 ($10.99).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.