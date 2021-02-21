The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Stephens raised shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $92.39.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $5,298,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,880 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

