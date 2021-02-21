The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank NA Wealth Management now owns 109,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

