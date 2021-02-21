The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.