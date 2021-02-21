The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

BA stock opened at $217.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $341.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

