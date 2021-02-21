The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of ALL opened at $103.45 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $124.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.