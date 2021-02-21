Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,354 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AAON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sidoti began coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $77.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

