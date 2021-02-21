Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,814 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:BMI opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

