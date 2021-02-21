Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,087 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $150.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.76. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

