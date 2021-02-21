Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 468.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGO opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $46.44.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

