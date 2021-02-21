Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $55,991.25. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $315,022.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

