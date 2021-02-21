Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,074 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

