TenUp (TUP) Achieves Market Cap of $418,446.48

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 13% against the dollar. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $418,446.48 and $5.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00016911 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002798 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000564 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About TenUp

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 69,416,451 coins and its circulating supply is 14,871,437 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

TenUp Coin Trading

TenUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

