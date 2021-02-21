Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 131,483 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

