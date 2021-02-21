Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.32

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 65678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

