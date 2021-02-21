Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.32

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 65678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (NYSE:HQL)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
