TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) versus CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) Financial Analysis

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) and CTN Media Group (OTCMKTS:UCTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get TEGNA alerts:

This table compares TEGNA and CTN Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 11.97% 21.02% 5.10% CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A

89.0% of TEGNA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TEGNA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.7% of CTN Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TEGNA and CTN Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $2.30 billion 1.72 $286.23 million $1.38 13.07 CTN Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than CTN Media Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TEGNA and CTN Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 2 3 0 2.33 CTN Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.85%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TEGNA is more favorable than CTN Media Group.

Summary

TEGNA beats CTN Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc., a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products. The company also sells commercial advertising spots of its television stations. In addition, it operates Premion, an over the top local advertising network; Hatch, a centralized 360-degree marketing services agency; and radio broadcast stations. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

CTN Media Group Company Profile

CTN Media Group, Inc. owns and operates the College Television Network, a commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses. CTN Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting operator. The company operates the College Television Network (the Network), a proprietary commercial television network that operates on college and university campuses across the United States. The Network is provided to campuses through single-channel television systems placed free of charge primarily in the campus public venues, including dining facilities and student unions. The Network’s programming consists of a diverse mix of music, news, information, and entertainment programming. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.