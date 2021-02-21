Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.53.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$29.01 on Friday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$8.15 and a one year high of C$29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.13.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.