Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 57,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.26.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,128,612 shares of company stock worth $200,263,883. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

