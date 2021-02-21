TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TMVWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

TMVWY stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

