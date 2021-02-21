TEAM (TokenStars) Reaches Market Cap of $241,346.93 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $241,346.93 and $4,944.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012669 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars

