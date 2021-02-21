TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $34.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teck Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

