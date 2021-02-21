TD Securities Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $34.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 47.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.
Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.