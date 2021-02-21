TD Securities Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DREUF. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.