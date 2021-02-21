TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$72.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$72.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$57.26. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

