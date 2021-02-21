Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

