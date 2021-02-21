Tap Market Cap Reaches $12.73 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $12.73 million and $35,082.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

