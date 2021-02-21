Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Sells $64,551.12 in Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,212 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $64,551.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,630,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $54,478.32.

On Thursday, February 11th, Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $241,542.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42.

TLND stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $63.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Talend during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Talend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

