Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

TTWO opened at $194.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.43 and a 200-day moving average of $179.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

