T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,672 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $162.77 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

