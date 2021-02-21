T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $162.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,830. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

