Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) were up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 186,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,710,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

