Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 10.4%

Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) were up 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 186,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,710,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $170.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.
About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
