Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,405,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,248,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

