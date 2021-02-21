SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0820 on Top Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.24 million and $529,683.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 131.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.19 or 0.00532062 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00034348 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.27 or 0.02503935 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,548,716 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,678,285 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

SYNC Network Token Trading

SYNC Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.