Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $30,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

