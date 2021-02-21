Swiss National Bank Sells 17,500 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 338.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

