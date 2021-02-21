Swiss National Bank Purchases 7,100 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Five9 worth $25,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,165,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $190.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

