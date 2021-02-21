Swiss National Bank Invests $28.18 Million in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 482,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,182,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Brookfield Renewable as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $49.19 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

