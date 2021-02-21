Swiss National Bank Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:STLD opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.
STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.
