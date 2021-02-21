Swiss National Bank Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $29,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,696,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,585,000 after buying an additional 48,971 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

