Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $26,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

Sealed Air stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

