Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.31.

Get Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$13.69 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.