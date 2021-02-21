SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of SPWR opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

