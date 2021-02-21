SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) shot up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. 798,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 441,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

