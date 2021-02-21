Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In other Summit Industrial Income REIT news, Director Paul Dykeman bought 9,745 shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,974,476.29.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.